Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
George Jasko Sr.

Monroe Twp. - George Jasko Sr. 91, of Monroe Twp. died Wednesday August 14th at the Elms of Cranbury.

Born in Monroe Twp., Mr. Jasko was a lifelong resident.

He was the owner of Jasko's TV in Monroe Twp. for 65 years.

He was a Navy veteran of World War II, attaining the rank of Seaman 1st class.

Mr. Jasko was a member of American Legion Star Post 127, Jamesburg and the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #2180, Jamesburg.

He was predeceased by his brother Peter.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years Olga Korzenok Jasko, his two sons George Jr. and his wife Carol of Monroe Twp. and Fred and his wife Jenifer of Marlboro, two grandchildren Van Jasko and Heather Cecere and her husband Anthony, his step granddaughter Marissa Kush and two great grandchildren Hailey and Anthony Cecere.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday August 21st at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.

Burial will follow at NJ Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be Tuesday 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the wishes of the family.

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
