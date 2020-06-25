George John Petrushka
1930 - 2020
George John Petrushka

Bridgewater - George John Petrushka, 90, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. He was born in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania on May 5, 1930 and was raised in Freeland, PA.

For four years George served honorably as an Electronics Technician in the United States Navy aboard the USS Shenandoah. One of his favorite memories was meeting Pope Pius XII at the Vatican while deployed with the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean. He graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.

George married Dorothy Claypotch and they started a family in Maryland, having three daughters. They then moved to Bridgewater, NJ and bought a house on a barren property, transforming it into a beautifully landscaped garden, a haven for both family and wildlife.

George was a creative problem solver, once employing the physics of a pinhole camera to transform a cardboard wardrobe into a theater in which his daughters could sit and safely view the wonder of a solar eclipse on the wall inside.

Fascinated with mechanics and nature, he appreciated the architecture of a wasps' nest, the uniqueness of a four-leaf clover, and the comings and goings of backyard wildlife. Quite resourceful as well, he once replaced an engine gasket with leather from the sole of a shoe. He enjoyed exploring flea markets and garage sales like archaeological digs to discover treasures often in the form of gadgets or tools for his love of tinkering.

During George's long and successful career in the avionics industry, he notably worked on a tape recorder for a Mars mission and on the electrical system for the space shuttle. George had been an involved member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Dunellen, NJ and, more recently, a parishioner at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Hillsborough, NJ.

George was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Dory). He is survived by his sisters, Rita Petrushka, Anna Ravitsky and husband Bob; brother, John Petrushka; daughters, Georgia Blum and husband John, Annette Baker, husband Karl and son Rory, and Patricia Petrushka.

Arrangements are through Ketusky Funeral Home, Manville, NJ. Memories may be shared at https://www.ketusky.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity, 100 W Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876.




Published in Courier News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
