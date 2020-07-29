George Jones
Bridgewater - George Jones, 76, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020. George was born in Clark, New Jersey and was a life-long resident of Bridgewater. He was a police officer in Bridgewater for 22 years, retiring in 1989 as a sergeant. George was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a life-long member of the Green Knoll Fire Department in Bridgewater. George volunteered on the Hazmat team and served as a zoning officer in Bridgewater and Raritan. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He leaves a wife of 54 years, Valerie, 3 children Briand, Cyndi, and Tim, and ten grandchildren Tanner, Brooke, Brielle, Trevor, Dylan, Aidan, Jaelyn, Graeson, Mia, and Phoebe.
A funeral mass will be 11am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Bernard RC Church, Bridgewater. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville.
Donations can be made to the Green Knoll Fire Department, P. O. Box 6004, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 or the Bridgewater Police Department, 100 Commons Way, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. To send condolences to the family, please visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
.