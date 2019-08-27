|
George Koch
Edison - George Koch died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Lyons Veterans Hospital in Bernards Township. He was 99.
Mr. Koch was born in the Bonhamtown section of Edison and lived in New Brunswick and Riverton before moving to Edison two years ago. He served his country with the United States Army during World War II and was captured by the Germans in Sicily. He was a P.O.W. in Stalag IVB in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1945. He worked in the ordinance department at the Raritan Arsenal in Edison for 25 years, retiring forty nine years ago.
Mr. Koch was predeceased by his parents, Steven and Susan (Adametz) Koch; three brothers - Carl, William and Wendell Koch; and three sisters - Margaret Ludwig, Josephine Azzi and Madeline Orio. He is survived by two nephews Christopher Koch of New Brunswick and Carl Koch of Long Valley; four nieces - Lizbeth Pajunas-Koch of Califon, Bonnie Koch of Boston, Massachusetts, Marguerite Koch of North Brunswick and Susan Coppola of Edison; and many other nieces and nephews..
Visitation will be Wednesday from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Interment will be 10:30 AM Friday at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019