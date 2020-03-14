|
|
George Krall
Monroe/Sayreville - GEORGE KRALL passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, March 13th at the age of 79.
Born in Herend, Hungary, George immigrated to the United States in 1952 with his family, where he resided in Elizabeth and Menlo Park before settling in Sayreville for 43 years. Three years ago, he and his wife Linda retired to Monroe.
An avid golfer, fisherman, and world traveler, he was the heart of his family. George was a very generous man, dedicated to his family and often took them on vacations.
Surviving is his loving wife of 59 years, Linda; their children, George Krall Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, Karen Kausch and her husband, Donald, John Krall and his wife, Susan, and Michelle Gross and her husband, Timothy; sisters, Mary Konka and Eva Daugenti and her husband, Gene; ten grandchildren, Christopher and his wife, Jessica, Alyssa, Andre, Kimberly, Brianna, Emily, George III, Miranda, Samantha and Sean, and one great-granddaughter, Vivian.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 4-8 pm, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, where a service will be held at 7:30 pm.
Cremation will be private. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at www.standuptocancer.org in George's honor.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020