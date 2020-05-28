George L. Shafer (Larry)



Middlesex - Larry Shafer, 80, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Califon, NJ To George and Agnes Shafer. Raised in Somerville and graduated class of 1959 from Somerville High School. Larry served in the U.S. Army from1962-1966. Following his discharge, Larry worked for the Army Core of Engineers. Larry was employed with PSE&G for 38 years as a distribution supervisor.



Larry was a member of the NRA, North American Hunting Club, and was president of the Burnt Mills Protective Association. Larry enjoyed fishing in Maine and Ocean City, Maryland with his wife Barbara. As an avid cyclist, Larry was a lifetime member with the Somerset Wheelman and participated in the Tour of Somerville 16 times.



Larry will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years, Barbara. Larry is survived by his three children Larry (Donna), Denise, and Randy (Pam), four beloved grandchildren Caleb, Rachel, and Brodie Shafer and Jeffrey Stier, a great granddaughter Charlotte Rose, and his sister Audrey McKee and many nieces and nephews.



There is no memorial service planned at this time.









