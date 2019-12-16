|
|
George Linder
South River - George Linder passed away on December 14, 2019, at his home, after a battle with cancer.
Born in New Brunswick, raised in North Brunswick, Mr. Linder was a longtime resident of South River where he raised his family. He was a proud member of UA local 475 Steamfitters, employed as an HVAC and boiler tech since 1978. He took great pride in training and mentoring younger apprentices over the years. George was a friend to everybody whom he met. He was a man who truly enjoyed life and had a tireless work ethic. He also enjoyed relaxing while not at work which was exemplified by his love of visiting Cape May. George had a soft spot for animals and especially loved his chiweenie, Margarita. Mr. Linder was a family man who worked as hard as he could to provide a wonderful life to his family. He was a loving father, husband, son and brother.
Surviving is his loving wife of 40 years, Sharon Linder. He is also survived by his son Garrett Linder (Denise) of Titusville, NJ, daughter Tiffany Kane (Gerard) of Hoboken, NJ, his beloved fur daughter Margarita, mother Patricia Molle Linder of North Brunswick, NJ, brother Douglas Linder of Wheat Ridge, CO, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Linder was predeceased by his father, Leonard Linder, in 1997 and by his brother, David Linder, in 2006.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18th, 10:00 AM Blessing, in The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 17, from 5-8 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019