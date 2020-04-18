|
|
George Liptak
Bound Brook - George Liptak passed away on Saturday Morning April 18, 2020. He was 83 years old.
Mr. Liptak was born in Middlesex and was a lifetime resident of Bound Brook. He graduated from Bound Brook High School and had a thirty year career as a mechanic at Royal Chevrolet in Bound Brook. He also was employed as a custodian in the Somerville Public School system.
He was an automobile enthusiast who enjoyed fishing and was a fan of boxing & country music.
Mr. Liptak was predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia in 2003. He was also predeceased by sister Helen in 2013 & his son Kenneth in 2018.
He is survived by his sons George Liptak, Douglas Liptak and his wife Judy, and daughter Tiffany Simone and her husband Christopher. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashley Baker, Brittney Pulley, (Kenneth) Tyler Liptak, Ronald Liptak, Bryan Liptak, Zachary Liptak, & Callen Simone as well as his great-grandchildren Aubrey Baker, Walker Baker, Emmitt Baker, & Phoenix Pulley. He is survived by his siblings Dorothy (Dot) Miranda, Marie Patullo, his twin sister Theresa (Terry) Sferra, & brother John Liptak.
Funeral services will take place privately. A celebration of life memorial for George will be held in the future. Please consider a charitable contribution in Mr. Liptak's name to the at https://www.alz.org/.
