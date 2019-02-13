|
George M. Castagno
South Plainfield - George M. Castagno, 87, passed away at the Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born in Newark to the late Carmine and Jenny (Palangio) Castagno, George grew up in Jersey City and settled to South Plainfield in 1961.
An honorably discharged veteran of the United States Navy, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy. For thirty-five years, George was employed by Ecolab, Inc. in Avenel where he worked in the Receiving Department.
He enjoyed automobiles and was an avid baseball fan, especially the NY Yankees. George loved the NY Giants and in his earlier years, he was in several softball leagues.
Predeceased by his wife Angelina in 2004 and fourteen siblings, George leaves behind his loving and devoted daughter Sandra Castagno of South Plainfield, his dear sister Babe Setola of South Carolina and several extended family members and close friends.
A member of the Church of the Sacred Heart located in South Plainfield, a funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 beginning 10:00 am with mausoleum entombment following at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, also in South Plainfield.
Visitation will be held at the South Plainfield Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4-8pm and on Friday beginning 9:00 am.
Memorial donations in George's name may be sent to Center for Hope Hospice, 1900 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076 or to the Shriners International (www.shrinersinternational.org.)
To send condolences to the Castagno family, please visit www.SouthPlainfieldFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 13, 2019