|
|
George M. Schmidt
Sayreville - George M. Schmidt, age 83, of Sayreville, peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at The Venetian Rehabilitation and Care Center in South Amboy surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fords, George has been a Sayreville resident for over 60 years. Before his retirement, Mr. Schmidt was a truck driver for many years with St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. in South Plainfield and a proud member of Local 701. You could always find George at South Amboy Deli in the mornings, eating pork roll or hanging at the river in Sayreville with friends. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
George is predeceased by his beloved wife Hazel Schmidt, his son George, Jr., parents Hans and Hazel Schmidt, and his brothers Joseph and Donald. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law Terri and Michael Gawron of S. Amboy; his grandchildren and their spouses Michael, Jr. and Amanda of Sayreville, Kimberly of S. Amboy, Nicole of Hillsborough, Edward and Stephanie of Old Bridge, and Samantha and Brian of PA; great-grandchildren Emma, George, and Eve; his favorite furry friend, Morgan; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Funeral services will take place Friday, 9:15am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a 10am mass at Sacred Heart RC Church in South Amboy. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in East Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 3pm to 8pm. Letters of condolence to the family, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019