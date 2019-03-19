|
George Mayer
Sewaren - George Mayer, 62, recently of Manalapan, but a lifelong resident of Sewaren, NJ died Wed March 13, 2019.
George attended Sewaren School 12, Perth Amboy Vocational School and NJIT. He was a dedicated letter carrier in Sewaren for 35 years and a union representative.
George spent the last years of his life devoted to raising his grandchildren Emily and Devin, who grew to appreciate his unique sense of humor. An amusement park roller coaster enthusiast, he visited parks all over the country with his grandchildren. He was a bowler from his youth and achieved two perfect 300 games. He had a love for Broadway, seeing more than 1000 plays in his lifetime. George enjoyed Jeopardy and LOVED the NY Mets!
George was predeceased by his wife Wendy, the love of his life, as well as his father Richard and brother Richard. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Jill (Danny) Clayton, son Joseph Sober, grandchildren Emily, Devin and Shelly Sorber as well as his mother, Sally Mayer and sisters Elizabeth (Lester) Pastuszyn, Catherine (Michael) Gill, Carol Vitale, Laura (Bill) Johns and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by entombment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Friends and relatives are welcome to begin gathering at the funeral home at 9am.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019