|
|
George McCarron
South Amboy - George McCarron, 73, of South Amboy died on Sunday February 16, 2020 at Brighton Gardens of Edison. Born in Jersey City he lived in West Long Branch before moving to South Amboy in 2002. Before retiring he was employed by JPMorgan Chase, New York City. A 1964 graduate of St. Michael's High School, Jersey City, he later served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed watching the Tour de France. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Rangers and liked watching college basketball.
Son of the late George J. and Margaret Rand McCarron he is also predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Peter and Caroline McCarron and his sister and brother-in-law Regina and Edward Dolan. He is survived by his siblings Bernadette McCarron of Falls Church, Virginia, Robert McCarron and his wife Linda of Sewell, William and his wife Ann of Vineland and Mark and his wife JoAnne of Centreville, Virginia; 5 nieces, 3 nephews, 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 6:30pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020