George Nagy
Marlton - George Nagy, 90 of Marlton, formerly of Perth Amboy. passed away peacefully at Care One in Jackson on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
George was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy and later moved to Marlton. George was in the United States Air Force as a Morse code operator and was honorably discharged in 1949. He lived with his family in England and attended Pitman Training School, London using the GI Bill. He studied accounting and graduated in 1953 and held various jobs in his field before moving to Perth Amboy with his children in 1957. He later became a mail carrier for the Perth Amboy USPS for 30 years after retiring in 1991. After he retired, he enjoyed watching the Mets, and going to Atlantic City and Parx Casinos. He did a lot of traveling and was an avid square dancer. George was also a parishioner and an usher at Holy Trinity Church in Perth Amboy for many years.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents Michael and Mary ( nee Chalfa) Nagy along with his cherished siblings, Joseph, Michael, and John Nagy and Mary Paone.
George is survived by his devoted children, George Jr. and his wife Leanne Nagy, Angela Nagy-Dillard, and Marina and her husband John Rude; adored grandfather of Harrison Dillard, Amanda, Sarah & Maryrose Nagy and cherished great ~ grandfather of Jarrod, Shae & Emery Dillard, & Jack Steinel.
Interment will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12:30pm at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 19, 2019