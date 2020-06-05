George P. Hronich
Port Reading - George P. Hronich, 76 of Port Reading passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Perth Amboy, George was a resident of Port Reading for 43 years and was a longtime telecommunications employee with AT&T until retiring in 2005. Mr. Hronich was a communicant of St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge and was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Hronich; children, Dawn Haidacher, Michele Panick and George S. Hronich and his wife Julia along with grandchildren, Toni Panick, Jimmy Haidacher, Tori Panick, Madison and Avery Hronich.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Interment will take place in St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Port Reading - George P. Hronich, 76 of Port Reading passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Perth Amboy, George was a resident of Port Reading for 43 years and was a longtime telecommunications employee with AT&T until retiring in 2005. Mr. Hronich was a communicant of St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge and was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Hronich; children, Dawn Haidacher, Michele Panick and George S. Hronich and his wife Julia along with grandchildren, Toni Panick, Jimmy Haidacher, Tori Panick, Madison and Avery Hronich.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Interment will take place in St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.