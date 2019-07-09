|
George R. Brickman Sr.
Bridgewater - George R. Brickman Sr., 90, died July 7 in Bridgewater. Born in Somerville, Mr. Brickman was a resident of Bridgewater for 57 years. He was the husband of the late Joan Evans Brickman, his beloved wife for 36 years who died in 1988 and son of the late John and Mildred Cartwright Brickman and brother to the late John Brickman and Astella VonHorn. Mr. Brickman retired in 1986 after 31 years with the Department of Transportation, State of New Jersey (DOT) as a heavy equipment operator. An Army Veteran of the Korean War who was awarded the Korean Service Metal W/1 Bronze Star.. Surviving are his children, Linda, George Jr. and John, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren along with his siblings Clarence Brickman and Ethel Pierson. Visiting hour will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 10, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville and conclude with a Funeral Service at 11am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Somerville.
Published in Courier News on July 9, 2019