Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
George R. Holtzman

George R. Holtzman Obituary
George R. Holtzman

Milltown - George R. Holtzman died suddenly Friday, October 11, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 78.

Born in Staten Island, New York to the late George and Marian (Bogart) Holtzman, he lived in Brick Township before moving to Milltown in 1977. After years of working as a regional manager for the Stop and Shop Corporation he began his own business in distribution for many years.

Mr. Holtzman served in the United States Army. He played tennis and bridge and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife - Barbara (Radcliffe) Holtzman; his son - Steven Holtzman and his wife Laura of Avon, Connecticut; three daughters - Jennifer Nordyke and her husband Steve and Suzanne Mayo and her husband Bob, all of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Christy Alleborn and her husband Jay of Clinton. He is also survived by Keith Johnstone; his brother Edward Holtzman and his wife Joyce of Cheshire, Connecticut; and eleven grandchildren - Brett, Amanda, Colin, Allison, Alex, Nicole, Kyle, Megan, Christina, Stephanie and Robert.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with a memorial service to be held at 2:00 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
