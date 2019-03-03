|
George R. Miller
Edison - George R. Miller, 94, of Edison, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Born in the Bronx, NY, George was a resident of Edison for 67 years. Before his retirement, he was an industrial mechanic for Heil Co. in Hillside and Sterling Extruder in Piscataway. He loved photography in all forms and working on his cars. Though he had poor eyesight and couldn't ever "legally" drive, he sometimes did. He built his own 1930 Model A Ford from baskets full of parts and it was proudly driven in many parades by Edward and Richard.
George was predeceased by his wife, Janet Miller. He is survived by his children and their spouses, George R. Jr. & Ellen Miller, Edward & Linda Miller, Phyllis Whalen & Phil Agrios, Marylouise & Eric Weinraub, and Jacalyn & Gary Wray; a sister, Laura Kreiger; his grandchildren, Linda, Alexander, Heather, Matthew, Kevin, Katie, Tom, Dan, Michael and Kenny; along with 8 great-grandchildren and one more on the way. George will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 10AM-12PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Funeral services will begin at 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019