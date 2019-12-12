|
|
George R. Reynolds Sr.
Hillsborough - 83, died December 11, 2019. George was born in Elizabeth and raised in Kenilworth and formerly of Warren and Youngsville, North Carolina before recently moving to Hillsborough. He was employed as an architectural wood worker at Schroeder Bros in Warren. George then worked at Somerset Wood Products in Somerville where he did custom cabinetry and millwork. After that, George was employed at Mielach Wood Working Company in Edison. After retiring for over 40 years as a wood worker, George finally worked for Somerset County for over 10 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Middlesex Elks Lodge and received Elk of the Year in 1999-2000. George was a volunteer for the Warren Rescue Squad. In his spare time, George enjoyed nature and spending time with his grandchildren who were the joy of his life. He was a lifelong New York Mets fan and coached Warren baseball and softball. George will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is predeceased by his first wife Alvena Reynolds who died in 1999 and son in law Joe Katula who died in 2008.
Surviving are his wife of 17 years Judith Vanderhoof, sons George Jr. and wife Angela and Ken and wife Kim, daughters Denise Katula and companion John Maddocks and Jeanette Danneberger and husband Matt, step son Shawn McKinley, step daughter Lisa Conover and husband Kevin, and 12 grandchildren Nicole, Michelle, Kevin, Allison, Kamryn, Zoe, Ethan, Aaron, Ian, Madelyn, Colin, and Wells.
Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Interment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union.
Visitation will be 5-7pm Friday and 10-12pm Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Princeton Hospice Care. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019