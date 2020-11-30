George R. Wist, Sr.
South Amboy, NJ - George R. Wist, Sr., age 100, of South Amboy, NJ, peacefully passed away on November 28, 2020. Born in South Amboy and was a lifelong resident of South Amboy and Morgan. After graduating from South River High School in 1938, Mr. Wist enlisted in the US Navy where he proudly served our country during World War II. George retired from JCP&L in 1982 after a long career as Superintendent of Mobile Maintenance. He was an original charter member of the South Amboy Lions Club and transferred to Morgan Lions Club. He was a dedicated member for over 73 years. He was also a member of the Sayreville VFW and American Legion and a member of the Tamarack Men's Golf league. He truly loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, woodworking and playing golf. He was known as an amazing man and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
George is predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Theresa (Tres) Whitehead and his son George R. Jr. (Skip). He is survived by his loving children Karen Lee Hopper and Kimberly Ann Matthews and her husband, Ron Matthews; his dear grandchildren David Hopper and wife Laura, Mark Hopper, Aislyn Wist Boran and her husband Keith, Stephanie Wist, and Delaney and Cailyn Matthews; and his wonderful great-grandchildren Andrew and Maddie Hopper, Rowan Hopper, Breagha, Brinley, and Braxton Boran.
Funeral services are scheduled for 8:45am on Thursday from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with 9:30am Mass at St. Mary's Church of South Amboy. Burial will immediately follow at Christ Church Cemetery.
Calling hours are scheduled on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, there is a limit of 100 guests allowed in the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. The family respects everyone's comfort level any you may provide letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish donations to the Lions Club, local VFW or American Legion.