George S. Kokoska
1921 - 2020
George S. Kokoska

Monroe Twp. - George S. Kokoska passed away peacefully at home on October 9th after 99 years, 6 months of a full life. He was born April 17, 1921 in Helmetta to John and Stefania Kokoszka, and was the fifth of eight siblings: Peter, Sophie, Stephanie, William, George, Cecelia, Thomas and Dolores. George is survived by his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

George served in the United States Navy Construction Force as a Seabee during World War II. He spent time in the South Pacific and has fond memories of his experiences in Australia where he was instrumental in renovating the C.W.O. hut at Mount Martha into a pretty little chapel for Catholic services.

After returning to Helmetta, he was a lifetime member of over 50 years in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. George was active member of Holy Trinity Church and a leader in the Boy Scouts. He built his parents a home in Jamesburg which became a central hub for celebrations of holidays and family reunions.

George had an impressive woodworking shop in his basement where he expressed his artistic side by creating clocks, inlaid artwork, furniture, and whittling figurines. He was an avid reader, gardener and enjoyed camping at Cherrystone.

He had a wonderful sense of humor and kept everyone laughing. If he didn't call you Jake or Zeke, he had you picking raspberries and blueberries or shucking corn. He was definitely the fun Uncle and a real family man. He was loved by all and will be truly missed.

George was appreciative of the friendship and caring that Marita and John Heffernan provided, especially the day trips to the casino and to family gatherings. The family would like to thank Lydia and Andrew who provided companionship and excellent care over the years and especially in his final days.

Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Thursday October 15th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at Holy Trinity Church, Helmetta.

Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Monroe Township.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be Wednesday 3-7 p.m. and Thursday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of George may be made to Holy Trinity Church 100 Main St., Helmetta, NJ 08828.

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
