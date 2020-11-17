George Sabovick Jr.
Edison - George Sabovick Jr., 94, of Edison, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at home. George served his county in the United States Navy during WWII, receiving The American Theatre Medal, The European Theatre Medal and The Victory Medal. Before his retirement, he was a plumber with FE Decker in New Brunswick.
George is survived by his wife, Rose Sabovick(Tortajada); children, George M. Sabovick, William J. Sabovick and Rosemany Bleich; grandchildren, Cynthia, George N., Annmarie, William Jr., Suzanne and Emily; great grandchildren, Tyler, Travis, Clark and Lillia; niece, Mary Niziolek; and his nephew, Sidney Alpers. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3-5PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, 9:30AM at SS Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Somerset. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick. In lieu of florals donations may be made to SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in his name.
BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 (732) 545-4040, (732) 545-0299 (Fax), BoylanFH.com