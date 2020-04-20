Services
Manville - George Titus, 88, entered eternal rest on Friday, April 17, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born in Camptown, PA, son of the late Perry and Amy (Junk) Titus he was raised in Manville then resided in Piscataway, Bound Brook, and Florida before coming back to Manville and residing with his son William for five years. In 2017, George settled in the VA home in Edison.

George was honorably discharged from the United States Army having faithfully served his country as a Corporal during the Korean War. He retired from his career as a truck driver working for such places as National Freight in Hillsborough, Pepsi Cola and Rickel Home Centers. He also owned his own truck and worked independently. George was a lifetime member of the Thomas J. Kavanaugh Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2290 in Manville also having belonged to the Manville Elks, and a Special Police-CD member in Manville. George loved his grandchildren, sweets and while residing in Florida enjoyed shrimping.

Besides his parents, George was predeceased by his former wife Constance Victoria (Koloski) Titus.

George leaves behind three sons and daughters-in-law, George and Robin Titus of Hillsborough, Jeffrey and Teresa Titus of Freehold, and William S. and Susan Titus of Manville; a sister Beverly D'Achille of Florida. George will be deeply missed by his eight cherished grandchildren: Jennifer, Danielle, Larissa, Desiree, Megan, Tammy, Scott and Shelby and eleven adored great-grandchildren: Ze'khi, Maryiah, Jessica, Mason, Madeline, Taylor, Joshua, Adrianna, Elliot, Alanna, and Matthew. And many loved nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services are under the direction of Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. To send condolences or sign an online guestbook please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
