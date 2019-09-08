|
George W. Cook
Fort Myers, FL - George W. Cook, 87, of Fort Myers, Florida, originally from Woodbridge New Jersey, passed away at home with his wife of 30 years, Marge, by his side. George was predeceased by his daughter Debbie Zumpetta and brother Ed Cook. He is survived by his loving wife Marge, son Craig, step-daughter Debra Nelson and step-son William Miller, 2 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren.
He was a former Woodbridge Township Police Officer for 32 years. He was also a stock car racer in New Jersey racing at East Windsor.
Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019