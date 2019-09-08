Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Cook


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Cook Obituary
George W. Cook

Fort Myers, FL - George W. Cook, 87, of Fort Myers, Florida, originally from Woodbridge New Jersey, passed away at home with his wife of 30 years, Marge, by his side. George was predeceased by his daughter Debbie Zumpetta and brother Ed Cook. He is survived by his loving wife Marge, son Craig, step-daughter Debra Nelson and step-son William Miller, 2 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren.

He was a former Woodbridge Township Police Officer for 32 years. He was also a stock car racer in New Jersey racing at East Windsor.

Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now