|
|
George W. Hunkele
Middlesex - George William Hunkele, 82, of Middlesex passed away at JFK Medical Center in Edison on April 22, 2020. George was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
George was born on February 10, 1938 in Irvington, NJ. He attended school in Irvington and Atlantic Highlands. George then proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Des Moines. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, George met and subsequently married Eleanor (Kay) Hunkele. They settled in Middlesex in 1965 and together, they raised two children. George and Kay recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
George was a hardworking man who dedicated his career to designing and fabricating commercial sheet metal products. He was very knowledgeable and was often asked to mentor his peers. Over the span of his career, George was employed by Lockheed Martin, B&H Metals and Babinec Sheet Metal before eventually retiring.
George's hobbies included gardening, fishing, crabbing, bowling, walking and biking but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
George will be lovingly remembered by his wife Kay of Middlesex, his daughter Susan Lane and her husband Russell of Effort, PA, his son George Hunkele and his wife Christine of Aberdeen, NJ, grandchildren Daniel Lane, Deanna Brunner, George Hunkele and Christian Hunkele, seven great-grandchildren, sisters Evelyn Leszega and Louise Moran, and many nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his mother Katherine Gauthier, his brother Arthur, and his sister Georgianne.
Due to extraordinary circumstances, a celebration of George's life will be held at a later date at the Middlesex Funeral Home. To send online condolences, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
George was a wonderful, kindhearted, gentle man who always had a smile and a kind word for all. He will forever be greatly missed by his adoring family and friends.
Published in Courier News from May 8 to May 10, 2020