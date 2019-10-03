|
|
George W. Szyszkiewicz
Carteret - George W. Szyszkiewicz 76, of Carteret, passed away at his home on October 1, 2019. He is predeceased by parents, Clara and Walter Szyszkiewicz; his sister, Marion and two brothers, Walter and Anthony Szyszkiewicz. George is survived by his wife, Barbara Szyszkiewicz; his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Kim Szyszkiewicz; his grandson, Nicolas and his brother, James Szyszkiewicz.
The Funeral will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret with visitation from 10 AM till the 11:45 AM Funeral Prayer Service; followed by Entombment at Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019