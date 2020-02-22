|
Georgeane "Georgie" Gillis
Somerset - Georgeane "Georgie" M. Gillis died on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Saint Peter's Medical Center in New Brunswick, surrounded by her family. She was 72.
Born in Franklin Township to the late George and Mildred (Bonanno) Pelock, she lived in South Bound Brook before moving to the Somerset section of Franklin Township in 1997. She was a program developer for Chubb Insurance Company in Warren for 27 years before retiring in 1992.
Ms. Gillis was a communicant of St. Matthias R.C. Church in Somerset and she was a member of the 25 Year Club in Chubb Insurance Company. She enjoyed music, reading and sports. She was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. Her greatest pleasure was being "Nonna" to her grandson Joey.
She was predeceased by her son Christopher George Gillis in 2014. Surviving are her daughter Jessica Kotch (Richard) of Middlesex; her grandson Joseph Christopher Kotch; her sister Patricia Shinal (Frank) of Ocean City; a nephew - Michael Shinal (Sophia); two nieces and their husbands - Lynnette (Thomas) McCarthy and Jeannine (Darin) Brinkman; and nine great nieces and nephews - Casey, Eryn, Shane, Ryann, Marisa, Dominick, Raegan, Evie and Benjamin.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated in St. Matthias RC Church, Somerset, on February 22, 2020 Arrangements are by the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Please make donations in Georgeane's memory to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020