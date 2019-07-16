|
|
Georgi L. "Ginger" Siefring
Bridgewater - Georgi L. "Ginger" Siefring, 62, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at RWJ Somerset surrounded by her loving family. Ginger was born in Mt. Holly, NJ to the late Herman and Lucille Zeitschel and was raised throughout Camden County. She lived in Notre Dame, IN, Allentown, PA, Edison, NJ and Iselin, NJ before residing in Bridgewater. Ginger received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Notre Dame and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Lehigh University. Ginger was employed for AT&T in Bedminster as an engineer for over 25 years. She later continued her career at RVCC as a Department Assistant, a job she adored. Ginger was also the Secretary for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Somerset County Chapter. In her spare time, Ginger enjoyed tennis, playing spider solitaire, sewing and traveling around NJ checking out all the local stops. Ginger was an avid dog and guinea pig lover and will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She is survived by her loving husband of over 43 years, Timothy P. Siefring; children, Sarah A. Siefring, and Patrick W. Siefring; sister, Darlene H. Moak and spouse, Marsha G. Delavan, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until 11 AM with the service begining at 11AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Bridgewater Methodist Church, 651 Country Club Road, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) Somerset County Chapter, PO Box 6653, Bridgewater NJ, 08807 or to a .
Published in Courier News on July 16, 2019