Georgia K. Petroutsos
Georgia K. Petroutsos

Spotswood - Georgia K. Petroutsos, 84, of Spotswood, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Born and raised in Kefalonia, Greece, Georgia came to the United States in 1966 and lived in Perth Amboy for many years before settling in Spotswood in 1980. She was a seamstress with a number of area dress makers in both Perth Amboy and South River before becoming the Sexton of Saint Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church in Perth Amboy, where she worked for nearly 25 years before retiring. She very much enjoyed keeping her gardens and crocheting. Her family and especially her grandchildren were her life and she was devoted to all of them.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Sotirios Petroutsos of Spotswood; her daughters, Irene Dimitratos and her husband Nikolaos of Spotswood and Antonia Mingos and her husband Emmanouil of Commack, NY; her sisters, Maria Dimatou, Dimitoula Petroutsos and Anna Basiliadou; her grandchildren, Andrew and Steven (Alison) Dimitratos, and Maria Jasmine-Burgos (Matthew) and Georgiana and Giorgio Mingos, and her great-grandson Nicholas Dimitratos.

Services will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 17th at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood followed by a 11:30 AM funeral service from Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, River Road, Piscataway. Committal will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home. A Panachida service will begin at 6:00 PM during visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Georgia's memory may be made to the Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia by visiting our website. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
