Georgia Mae Gilliam
Edison - Georgia Mae Gilliam, 96, departed this life Fri. Sept. 18, 2020 in JFK Hartwyck at Edison Estates. Born in Stem, NC, she resided in Morristown, NJ before moving to Plainfield in 1957. She was a resident of Edison at the time of her passing. Georgia was employed as a LPN with Overlook Hospital in Summit and St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston before retiring. She was a member of St. John's Baptist Church in Scotch Plains for over 50 years where she served on the nurses and usher ministry.
She is predeceased by her son Eugene Heath; daughter Renee Gilliam; sister Bessie R. Tanner; grandson Samuel Roberts and son in law Paul R. Wilson.
Surviving is her daughter Tanya R. Wilson; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; her goddaughter Rev. Toneta West-Emefiele (Chris); daughter in law Marie Heath and Gordon Bramhan life partner to her daughter Tanya.
A walk through viewing is Fri. 10-11 in Brown's Funeral Home followed by the funereal at 11am. www.brownsfuneralhome.net
