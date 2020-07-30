1/1
Georgianna Cuntala
1926 - 2020
Georgianna Cuntala

Fords - Georgianna Cuntala, 94, of Fords, passed away at JFK Medical Center on July 29, 2020. She was born in Perth Amboy on March 20, 1926. Georgianna had resided in the house she and her husband built in Fords since 1951. She was a Homemaker, and graduated Perth Amboy High School, Class of 1943. She was lifelong a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Church in Perth Amboy. Georgianna loved to celebrate birthdays and holidays and attending all of her high school reunions. She enjoyed (and excelled at) doing the NY Times crossword puzzle daily, flower gardening, picking summer berries and spending quiet time at her and Vic's Bayville bungalow. She collected depression glass and crystal. She was happiest when spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Baba will be missed.

Georgianna was predeceased by her husband, Victor Cuntala, in 1995; a daughter, Christine Ellen Cuntala, in 1974; four loving brothers: Paul, Carl, Michael, and Joseph Nemyo; two dear sisters, Anna Hayko and Gloria Rebovich; and a son-in-law, Ronald Kerschner.

She is survived by four children: Joanne Kerschner, of Nicholson, PA; Paul A. Cuntala, and his wife, Nancy, of Whitehouse Station, NJ; Georgianna Horvath, and her husband, John, of Lockwood, NY; and, Karen Pfister, her caregiver, and her husband, Charles, of Fords; four grandchildren: Michael Cuntala, and his fiancée, Sara Varacallo; Genevieve Fairclough, and her husband, Andrew; John Horvath Jr., and Nicole Anna Pfister; great-grandchildren: Philippa Georgianna Fairclough; Maximus Andrew Fairclough, and baby boy Fairclough due in October; and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, 4-8 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral Services will begin Saturday 9:30 am at the funeral Home followed by a 10:00 am Service of Divine Liturgy at St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Church in Perth Amboy. Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgianna's name may be made to St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Church, Perth Amboy or Meals on Wheels, Middlesex County Office of Aging.

To send a message of condolence please visit our website a www.flynnfuneral.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
AUG
1
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
AUG
1
Service
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Church
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
