Gerald A. LaForge Sr.
Monroe - Gerald A. LaForge Sr. of Monroe, NJ passed away Friday January 10, 2020 at the Princeton Medical Center in NJ. Born in New Brunswick NJ in 1940 Gerry spent his childhood in Metuchen, NJ and attended St. Peters HS in New Brunswick, NJ, SUNY Delhi Kappa Sigma Epsilon 1962 and graduated from Marist College in 1964, Poughkeepsie, NY. Gerry is preceded by his loving parents, Edwin & Cora LaForge and his wife Gail. Gerry was an avid golfer and dart player as well as never missing out on the opportunity to tell you about Notre Dame football and of course his beloved Marist Red Foxes. Gerry enjoyed his time traveling with his late wife Gail as well as his time spent living on the Jersey Shore. He is survived by his 2 sons and their wives, Robert & Cecelia LaForge of Acworth GA, Gerald Jr. & Sharon LaForge of West Windsor NJ and his daughter Jennifer Jones and her husband Henry of Lawrenceville NJ as well as his 5 grandchildren Kyle, Kade, and Margaret LaForge and Elizabeth and Caitlin Jones.
The viewing will be held Wednesday January 15th from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday January 16th from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington. The burial will follow in the Princeton Cemetery. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Marist Fund at: http://maristconnect.marist.edu/s/1516/GID2/17/interior.aspx?sid=1516&gid=2&pgid=412
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020