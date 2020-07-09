1/1
Gerald A. Macfarlan
Gerald A. Macfarlan

Monroe Township - Gerald Allan Macfarlan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 62.

Born in New Brunswick, he was a longtime resident of both South and North Brunswick before moving to Monroe Township. Gerry worked as a proud Local #9 Union pipefitter for over 35 years before his retirement.

Gerry enjoyed spending time with his lifelong friends and his dear family. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother. His greatest joy was spending time with his three grandchildren and attending their numerous school functions and sports activities. He will be dearly missed.

Gerry was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Joan Macfarlan; and his sister, Mary Alice Macfarlan. He is survived his sons, Gerald A. Macfarlan , Jr. and Ryan P. Macfarlan; his grandchildren, Jayden, Sophia and Louis; his sisters, Susan M. Anderson and Carol A. Macfarlan; and his brother, Robert "Bob" Macfarlan.

Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
