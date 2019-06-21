|
Gerald C Cerulli
Manchester Twp - Gerald C Cerulli 83 of Manchester died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Jersey City he resided most of his life in Union City before moving to Manchester in 1999. He served in the 82nd Airborne division of the army during the Korean War. He worked for Union City for 30 years, first as a Police Officer for 10 years and then as a Captain in the fire dept for 20 years and also as a Fire Official/Marshall for Sayreville for 10 years before retiring in 1998. He was President of the Union City Local #212 Fire Officers Association and active with the Renaissance Shields and a member of the American Legion in Toms River. Gerald was someone everyone was happy to know. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Carol Ann, children, George J, Cheryl Ann and Michelle and 4 grandchildren, Eric, Rachel, Renee and Amanda and great grandson Vincenzo "Vinny". Visitation is Sunday 1-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with entombment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Michael J Fox Parkinson's Foundation PO Box 4777 New York, NY 10001. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on June 21, 2019