Gerald H. Bauer
South Brunswick - Gerald H. Bauer passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 87.
Jerry was born in Cazenovia, Wisconsin. He joined the Marines in 1950. He was an Atomic Veteran and Korean War Veteran; and a Life Member of the John Basilone Detachment of the Marine Corp League. He was co-founder and Vice President of Mideast Aluminum Company in South Brunswick for forty years. Retiring in 1996, Jerry enjoyed traveling with Margaret and working around his home.
He is predeceased by his mother Josephine; father Arnold; brothers - Alfred (KIA WWII), Raymond, Robert, and Leo; sisters -Adeline and Evelyn.He was a loving husband to Margaret (Harding) Bauer for 65 years; loving father to Jeryl Geston and her husband Dave and Jeffrey Bauer and his wife Cathy; and loving grandfather to Kevin and Shawn. Also surviving are his brother Donald Bauer and his wife Virginia; and sister in-law Bessie Bauer and her husband Raymond.
Visitation will be 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers please donate to Paralyzed Veterans of America, 245 West Houston Street, Room 212A, New York, New York 10014 or ALS Association, Greater New York Chapter, 42 Broadway, Suite 1724, New York, New York 10004.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019