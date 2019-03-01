Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
South Bound Brook, NJ
View Map
Resources
South Bound Brook - Gerald J. Gould, 80, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Runnells Rehabilitation Center in Berkley Heights. He was born in New Brunswick to the late Charles and Helen Gould and was a life long resident of South Bound Brook before moving to Berkeley Heights in 2017. Gerald was a US Army veteran and was a quality control technician for over 30 years for Metex Corp in Edison. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Joan Marie Gould. Gerald leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving son, David Gould, and sisters, Rita Lopa and Claire Renk. A funeral Mass will be held 10AM, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook, followed by entombment at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. Services entrusted to Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a veteran's .
Published in Courier News on Mar. 1, 2019
