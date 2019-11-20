|
|
Gerald Kane
Parlin - Gerald Kane, 83 of Parlin, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
Born Friday, August 21, 1936, Gerald was raised in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, New York, something he held dear to his heart. He entered the Air Force, and was a part of the Air Rescue, he served in Korea. Upon his return, Gerald would work tirelessly for Con Edison in New York City for 39 years as a splicer.
Gerald was married to the love of his life Hanora for 56 years. He was a member of the Old Bridge Elks and St. Bernadette's Parish. Gerald was an active member of Bayshore Fitness and enjoyed spending time in Monmouth Park or Lavallette New Jersey for a beach vacation. He enjoyed his time in the Bowling league at Hill Lanes. Nothing compared to spending time with his family and his grandchildren. Gerald was a hard-working, kind and loving man, he will be missed by all who knew him.
Gerald was a loving husband to his wife Hanora, a loving father to, Susan Kane, Tracy Scarazzini and her husband Lou, Colleen Cantalupo and her husband Glen, and the late Eugene Kane, and cherished grandfather to Glen Jr, Brian, Ava and Tommy.
Gerald was predeceased by his parents Harriet and Luke Kane, and his brothers Robert and Donald Kane.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday at St. Bernadette located at 20 Villanova Road Parlin, New Jersey 08859.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home For Funerals and Cremation Service, 3377 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, New Jersey.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Gerald's memory to Autism Speaks.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.HegartyScaliaFuneralHome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019