1/
Gerald "Jerry" Lingenfelter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Lingenfelter

Frankford, DE, formerly East Brunswick - Gerald "Jerry" Lingenfelter passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 75.

Raised in Leechburg, PA, he was a resident of East Brunswick, before moving to Frankford, DE, 11 years ago.

He was predeceased by his wife, Crystal (Hicks) Lingenfelter, in 2018, his parents, Anna and Neville Lingenfelter, and his brother, Michael.

After receiving a Fire Protection Degree from the University of Maryland, Jerry went on to become a Fire Protection Engineer at AISG (New York, NY), and continued his career and retired from TVA Fire and Safety, Arlington. He was a member of the University's Alumni Association as well as their Fire Protection Engineering Alumni group.

From 1967 to 1971, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard, achieving the rank of Commander and receiving the National Defense Service Medal.

Jerry was a member of the United Methodist Church, Millville, DE, and a supporter of the Leechburg Area Museum and Historical Society in Leechburg, PA.

Surviving are his daughter, Tara Palmieri and her wife, Jodiann, of North Brunswick; his brother, John and his wife, Becky, of Camp Hill, PA; his sister, Susan Smith, of Mechanicsburg, PA; three grandsons, Brayden, Shane and Shawn; many beloved nieces and nephews, and his adored dog, Andy.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September, 29, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 PM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, where a celebration of life service will take place at 5:00 PM. For directions to the funeral home please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Future plans for a celebration of life in Delaware will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Service
05:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved