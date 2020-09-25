Gerald "Jerry" Lingenfelter
Frankford, DE, formerly East Brunswick - Gerald "Jerry" Lingenfelter passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 75.
Raised in Leechburg, PA, he was a resident of East Brunswick, before moving to Frankford, DE, 11 years ago.
He was predeceased by his wife, Crystal (Hicks) Lingenfelter, in 2018, his parents, Anna and Neville Lingenfelter, and his brother, Michael.
After receiving a Fire Protection Degree from the University of Maryland, Jerry went on to become a Fire Protection Engineer at AISG (New York, NY), and continued his career and retired from TVA Fire and Safety, Arlington. He was a member of the University's Alumni Association as well as their Fire Protection Engineering Alumni group.
From 1967 to 1971, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard, achieving the rank of Commander and receiving the National Defense Service Medal.
Jerry was a member of the United Methodist Church, Millville, DE, and a supporter of the Leechburg Area Museum and Historical Society in Leechburg, PA.
Surviving are his daughter, Tara Palmieri and her wife, Jodiann, of North Brunswick; his brother, John and his wife, Becky, of Camp Hill, PA; his sister, Susan Smith, of Mechanicsburg, PA; three grandsons, Brayden, Shane and Shawn; many beloved nieces and nephews, and his adored dog, Andy.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September, 29, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 PM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, where a celebration of life service will take place at 5:00 PM. For directions to the funeral home please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
.
Future plans for a celebration of life in Delaware will be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org
)