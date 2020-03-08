Services
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:45 AM - 8:30 AM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
8:30 AM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church)
Manville, NJ
Gerald M. Reed Obituary
Gerald M. Reed

Manville - Gerald M. "Jerry" Reed, 77, of Manville, NJ passed on March 6, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson-Somerset. Born in New Brunswick, NJ to the late Herbert S. and Doris (McMurtry) Reed, Jerry settled to Manville in 1976.

Jerry served his country proudly in the United States Navy and was a member of American Legion Post #12 in Somerville. He previously worked for Lockheed Electronics and Pitney Bowes. Jerry was an avid sports fan and lover of classic rock music along with other genres. He enthusiastically cheered on his NY Giants, Boston Celtics and Boston Red Socks. Jerry liked to travel and had a special place in his heart for rescued animals, volunteering at the animal shelter.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his sister, Jacquelynn Purcell and her husband Bernard.

Jerry is survived by his devoted wife, Judy (Liszczak) Reed: children Gerald Reed II and Alexandra Reed. He will also be sorely missed by his brothers-in-law and their spouses, John and Sharon, Paul and Brenda; nieces and nephews Becky, Melanie, Daniel, Gregory, Glen and their families.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Tuesday, March 10 from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from7:45-8:30 a.m.

Funeral services will be held on March 11, 2020 beginning 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a 9:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. Disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's name can be made to the Manville First Aid and Rescue Squad, Borough of Manville, 325 N Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835, or the , woundedwarriorproject.org. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
