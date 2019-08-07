|
|
Gerald McKitish
Old Bridge - Gerald Joseph McKitish, 76, of Old Bridge passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his bedside on Monday August 5, 2019 at his home. Born and raised in Pittston, Pennsylvania he moved to Old Bridge in 1968. Jerry was a Vietnam veteran and was very proud to serve his country. He was the true American who loved God, his family and his country. Jerry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a faithful NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. He was an avid golfer, loved reading novels and enjoyed doing his morning crossword puzzle. When you were in Jerry's company you enjoyed the conversation and the laughter; Jerry could make anyone smile. Jerry was very active in St. Mary Church, South Amboy as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, and also served as one of the trustees of the parish. Jerry graduated from Kean University and worked for Howard, Needles, Tammen, and Bergondoff, an engineering firm, for 45 years until his retirement in 2006. In his retirement, he enjoyed substitute teaching at Old Bridge High School.
Son of the late Alex and Adeline Shinski McKitish he is also predeceased by his brother Eugene in 2004 and his sister Irene Kosek in 2013. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years Margaret; his adored daughters and sons-in-law Susan and Joseph Chesakis of Old Bridge and Kristen and Joseph Yankoski of Hackettstown; his precious granddaughter Adeline Grace Yankoski; his brother-in-law Robert Kosek of Pittston, Pennsylvania; his sister-in-law Marianna McKitish of Pittston, Pennsylvania; his godchildren Diane, Rob and Christina and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. A special thank you to his dedicated caregiver Fred Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at 9:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Hanover, Pennsylvania on Saturday August 10. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 256 Augusta Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019