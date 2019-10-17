|
|
Gerald (Jerry) McMurtry
Whitehouse Station - Gerald (Jerry) McMurtry of Whitehouse Station passed peacefully in his sleep on October 15, 2019. Born April 7, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jerry spent his entire life helping others and caring for his family. Always kind and compassionate, Jerry never forgot his humble beginnings and did everything in his power to ensure that those close to him had the same chance to succeed as he did. Optimistic and full of humor, Jerry constantly inspired everyone he met to be their best and work hard to achieve their dreams in life. His unwavering loyalty to friends and undying love for his family earned him the admiration of everyone fortunate enough to know him during his eighty wonderful years of life. A natural leader and genuinely kind man, Jerry understood that success in life only comes from treating others with compassion and respect. With a constant smile and calm demeanor, Jerry always led by example, and never failed to make those close to him feel important and valued. Jerry believed in others as much as he did in himself, and it was that quiet faith in others that endeared him to so many people during his life.
Jerry attended Roger Bacon High School in Cincinnati, where he excelled in both academics and varsity sports (he lettered in football and track). He attended Thomas More University in northern Kentucky. It was there that he met and fell in love with a fellow student, Patricia (Patty) Engelbert. Jerry and Patty married each other on August 18, 1962 in their hometown of Cincinnati. They celebrated their 57th anniversary this past August.
Working first as a teacher for a local Catholic elementary school in Cincinnati, Jerry eventually accepted a sales position with Hoechst Pharmaceuticals, a small pharmaceutical company headquartered in Cincinnati. Here, Jerry found his true calling. A gifted sales representative, Jerry quickly mastered the skills of his profession and settled into what would become a lifetime career in pharmaceutical sales and marketing.
Hoechst moved its new American headquarters to Bridgewater, New Jersey in 1970 and Jerry relocated his young family to Branchburg where they would reside for the next 18 years. Over the course of the next 33 years, Jerry worked tirelessly to make Hoechst-Roussel one of the most successful pharmaceutical companies in the country. Recognized by superiors and subordinates alike as a talented executive and trusted leader, Jerry rose steadily through the ranks of the firm and eventually became the Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. As Senior Vice-President, Jerry managed a national sales force and staff of nearly 2,000 employees. After his retirement from Hoechst in 1993, Jerry remained in the pharmaceutical business, and continued to consult for several marketing firms until his full retirement in 2001.
Upon retirement Jerry and Patty moved to Whitehouse Station, New Jersey and Jerry devoted his time and energy to family and friends. Whether traveling with Patty, visiting with friends across the country, or just hanging out with his three children and five grandchildren, Jerry stayed active doing what he did best . . . giving his time and attention to those he loved. Throughout his entire life, Jerry always made it a point to seek out and learn from the best. More importantly, though, Jerry never missed an opportunity to share what he learned with others. Nothing mattered more to Jerry than personal relationships, and he will forever be remembered by a countless number of friends and colleagues as a man whose courage, compassion, and competence improved the lives of everyone around him. His family will forever remember him as a loving man whose faith, kindness and personal strength will eternally guide them through the darkest nights and the brightest days.
In passing, Jerry now joins his mother Kathryn Chowning, his brother Billy and his sisters Betty, Bunny and Mildred. Jerry is survived by his devoted wife Patty; his son Sean along with his wife Konomi Takeshita and their two children: Liam and Mariko; his son Kevin along with his wife Deirdre Donnelly McMurtry and their three children: Fiona, Avery and Gillian, and his daughter Sheila along with her partner Thomas Dugan. Jerry is also survived by a number of cousins and in-laws all across the country.
A viewing for Jerry will take place on Monday, October 21st from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, New Jersey. Funeral mass is on Tuesday, October 22, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Immediately following the mass, Jerry will be interred in a private ceremony for family members only at Saint Bernard's Mausoleum. All are invited to attend a reception to celebrate Jerry's life beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Clubhouse of the Raritan Valley Country Club in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers donations in Jerry's name can be made to Roger Bacon High School, 4320 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45217 (www.rogerbacon.org), or the Karen DeLisle Memorial Scholarship Foundation, 56 Schindler Court, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 (www.kdmsf.org).
Published in Courier News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019