|
|
Gerald Paul Ludwig 1936-2020
Fort Pierce - Gerald Paul Ludwig, 83, of Fort Pierce, Florida passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Gerald was born May 21, 1936, in Burlington, Vermont. He was the son of Bernard and Elizabeth (Coretti) Ludwig.
Gerald's first wife was Charlotte A. Craparotta of Jamesburg, New Jersey. He later married Alice (Jennings) of Scranton, PA on June 23, 1978. They celebrated their 42nd anniversary this past summer.
Gerald worked for New Jersey Bell and Bell South phone companies from his high school graduation up until his retirement. He also served as a reserve police officer in Jamesburg, New Jersey. Gerry's greatest passion was deep sea fishing, which he shared with his stepson. He also enjoyed his antique pickup truck and riding motorcycles.
Gerald is survived by his wife Alice, his sons Gregory (Monica) of Jamesburg, New Jersey and Gerald (Cindi) of Lacey Township, New Jersey, and daughters Barbara (Andrew) of Lacey Township, NJ and Denise of Staten Island, New York; siblings Bernard (Diane) of Belford, New Jersey, Donald (Sally Beth Lyon) of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, James (Trish) of Hertford, North Carolina, and Richard (Kathy) of Hertford, North Carolina. Gerald is also survived by his stepson Stephen Broxmeyer and his family of Palm City, Florida along with many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Linda Ann, and his son Jeffrey.
At his request there will be no funeral services. To honor Gerald, donations may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, at Parkinson.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020