Gerald "Jerry" Steve Podolsky
Freehold - Gerald "Jerry" Steve Podolsky, age 68, of Freehold, succumbed to complications from a courageous battle with cancer on April 1, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center.
Jerry was born November 23, 1950 to Steve and Florence Podolsky, the oldest of two children. He attended Holy Trinity School and Perth Amboy High School, where he played football. In 1968 he married Linda Desch. They were blessed with five children and raised their family in Howell, NJ. Later, Jerry moved to South Amboy, NJ, where he developed many friendships and proudly called his home for many years.
Jerry was employed as a land surveyor for Goodman, Allgair and Scott before joining the Laborer's Union Local 156. He later attended Middlesex County College to further pursue his passion of Civil Engineering.
Jerry was known to always lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors. He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, the outdoors and was a devoted NY Jets football fan. He had a deep appreciation for music. Jerry's sharp sense of humor and unforgettable wit was known to all, and his laugh was contagious. Jerry was fun to be around, and he enjoyed his time with friends and family.
Jerry is survived by his children: Gerald Podolsky Jr., Chris Podolsky, daughter-in-law Tracey, Jennifer Podolsky, Elizabeth Podolsky-Bellman, son-in-law Joseph, Steven Podolsky, two grandchildren, Cole and Noah, devoted sister Gayle Falletta, nephew David Dengelegi, aunt Barbara Pierce and many loving cousins, family members and friends who were so dear to him.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in his name, Gerald S. Podolsky, to: Farm Critter Haven Animal Sanctuary in Egg Harbor Twp. Facebook.com/FarmCritterHaven or Cub Scout Pack 104, 785 Miller Ave., Jackson NJ 08527.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019