Geraldine "Gerri" Beyfuss
Branchburg - Geraldine "Gerri" Beyfuss passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2019 at the age of 74.
Gerri is predeceased by her parents Antonio and Carmen Uranga. She is survived by her loving sister Lucille Locke, her son Andrew Beyfuss and Christine McGinn Conklin, her son Michael Beyfuss and his wife Andrea Beyfuss. She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Victoria, Kristina and Alexsandra.
Gerri was born on Staten Island, NY on June 24, 1944. She earned her undergrad and graduate degrees from Wagner College, followed by a distinguished teaching career. She retired in 2010 from Immaculata High School, where she was known as "Senora Beyfuss". She was a passionate educator and was adored by her students far and wide.
Gerri loved spending time with her best friend, Mary Rose Neff, playing Scrabble and visiting the beach. She could often be found treasure-hunting at garage sales, cheering on the Mets or enjoying a boxing match. Her granddaughters always looked forward to her visits, her "grandma pasta" and her Spanish chicken and rice.
Visitation will be held from 2-4pm & 7-9pm on Monday, February 18 at the Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gerri's memory to Immaculata High School Guardian Angel Scholarship, 240 Mountain Ave., Somerville, NJ 08876.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 15, 2019