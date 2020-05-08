|
|
Geraldine Brienza
Geraldine Brienza, 74, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - Somerset. Born in Chicago, Geri lived in Bound Brook for most of her life. She was a graduate of Bound Brook High School. Geri touched many lives over the years with her kindness and her smile and gifted humor. She had a deep love of animals. Geri was a talented artist, writer and hair stylist.
Geri was predeceased by her parents, Gerard Brienza and Margaret Moran. She is survived by her step mother, Betty Brienza; her twin sister, Joan Brienza Nardozzi, three other sisters, Alex Flanagan; Lee Sickles and her husband Doug and Victoria Frederick; nephew Jeff Nardozzi; niece Kendall Flanagan and her great nephew Michael Nardozzi. Memorial donations in Geri's name can be made to St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center at www.sthuberts.org. Arrangements were handled by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News from May 8 to May 10, 2020