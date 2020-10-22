Geraldine Mroczkowski



Sayreville - Geraldine Mroczkowski 76 of Sayreville, went home to be with our Lord on October 19, 2020.



Before her retirement Geraldine worked for Melrose Toy and Sports Center, PNC Bank and Peter Pank Diner.



Geraldine is predeceased by her parents Stanley and Helen Mroczkowski. Surviving is her brother Edward Mroczkowski and his spouse Elsie, as well as many loving cousins, neighbors and friends. She was a member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church Rosary Society.



Gerry's passion was knitting, she made many small hats and blankets for premature babies at St. Peter's Hospital, New Brunswick.



Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4-6pm, at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879. A 10 am mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store