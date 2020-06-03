Geraldine Ramsthaler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Ramsthaler

Edison - Geraldine Ramsthaler of Edison, NJ passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on May 30, 2020. She was 74 years old. Blessed with a generous heart and a warm smile, she brought kindness and caring to everyone that crossed her path. Faith and family were the pillars of her life. In her spare time, she loved to read, cook and travel as well as volunteer at a local church.

She was predeceased by her parents, Angelo and Frances Rullo and her brother Tony. She is survived by her longtime companion, Vito Perrotta, her son Anthony and his wife Ana, her son Michael and his wife Rosa of Arizona, her grandchildren Chelsea, Devan and Brianna and daughter in law Debbie.

A private service is schedule for the family. Her final resting place will be St. Gertrude Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to https://www.stjude.org/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved