Gerard Cuomo
{ "" }
Gerard Cuomo

Gerard Cuomo, 92, passed away Friday, August 7th, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born in Newark, he resided in East Brunswick. Gerard was predeceased by his wife, Angelina Cuomo, who passed away in 2001, and is survived by his children, Robert Cuomo, and Geraldine Sanchez, and his brother, Fr. Rocco Cuomo.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 12th, at 11am at Corpus Christi Church in South River, followed by burial at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.

Arrangements under the care of Rezem Funeral Home, for more information please visit www.rezemfh.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Funeral services provided by
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
