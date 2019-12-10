|
Gerard F. "Jerry" Collins
South Amboy, Formerly of Perth Amboy - Gerard F. (Jerry) Collins passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Person Memorial Hospital in Roxboro, NC. He was 92 years old.
He was born in Perth Amboy and resided there for most of his life before moving to South Amboy 13 years ago.
Mr. Collins was a United States Army Veteran; and was employed as a firefighter with the City of Perth Amboy for 34 years, retiring in 1983.
An active member of the community, Mr. Collins was a life member of Washington Engine Company #2 in Perth Amboy, where he was the long time treasurer; served as the Volunteer Chief of the Perth Amboy Fire Department; coached for many years for the Perth Amboy Youth League Baseball where he served as a vice-president for many years; and was active with the Perth Amboy American Legion in Perth Amboy Post 0045.
He was a communicant of St. John Paul II parish in Perth Amboy.
Mr. Collins was predeceased by his wife, Romona Malowicki Collins, in 2001; parents, James and Mary Collins; and brothers, Joseph Collins and Michael Collins.
Surviving are his sons, Gerard J. Collins and his wife, Mary, of Roxboro, NC and Thomas R. Collins and his wife, Odalis, of South Amboy; granddaughters, Kerry Ann Morrone and husband Joseph Morrone of White Plains, NY and Kimberly Collins of South Amboy, NJ; and great granddaughter, Lucia Morrone.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Stephens Catholic Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will be in Alpine Cemetery, Perth Amboy. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Saint Mary & Edward Church Building Fund, 615 North Main Street, Roxboro, NC 27573 in Mr. Collins' memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019