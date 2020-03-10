Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:15 AM
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Port Reading, NJ
View Map
Geroge F. Seibert

Geroge F. Seibert Obituary
Geroge F. Seibert

Port Reading - George F. Seibert passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 90 years old.

Born in Jersey City, he has resided in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township since 1959.

A graduate of Ferris High School in Jersey City, Mr. Seibert was employed as a brewer with the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Newark for 40 years before his retirement in 1987; and was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

He was a communicant of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Port Reading; an avid sports fan, particularly of the New York Giants, Yankees and Rangers as well as the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame University; and coached the NY Yankees of Woodbridge Little league for 10 years. He also cherished time spent with his canine companion, Fluffi.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and William Seibert; sisters, Margaret Stuart and Mary Henry; and brothers, William, Joseph and Lawrence Seibert.

Surviving are his wife and loving caretaker of 64 years, Theresa DeMonico Seibert; daughters, Holly Pagliuca and her husband, John, of Port Reading and Shelley Seniakevgch and her husband, Anthony, of Woodbridge; son, Donald Seibert and his wife, Lynne, of Port Reading; grandchildren, Amie, A.J., Nicholas, John J., Stephanie, Nick, Danielle, Nicole, Kate and Amanda; and great grandchildren, Michael, Jared, Gabby, Ashton, Kyle, Bella, Adam and Reagan.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Port Reading. Entombment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 436 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064 in Mr. Seibert's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
