Gertrude Catherine Spine



Gertrude Catherine Spine (nee, Winiski), 93, beloved Mother and a longtime resident of Somerville, NJ, passed away August 12, 2020 in Bethlehem, PA.



Gertrude, known as Trudy to her friends, was born in Somerville, NJ, where she lived for most of her life. She was a 1945 graduate of Somerville High School. After graduation, Gertrude enrolled in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps and studied nursing at St. Peter's General Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ.



She married Charles J. Spine (d, 1995) her high school sweetheart, in 1950, and together they raised their family in Somerville.



All who knew her will remember her dedication and love for her family. She burst with boundless pride at the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Gertrude remained vibrant and active during her entire life. Due to Covid quarantine restrictions she even learned how to use FaceTime and Kindle on an iPad. She read voraciously, often finishing multiple books a week. The thing that she hated most about the virus lockdown was not being able to get her hair done, and she complained mightily about that. Thankfully, she was recently able to resume getting her hair done every Friday — always a highlight of her week.



Surviving are two sons, Robert of Asbury, NJ and Thomas of Londonderry, NH; and a daughter, Marianne Niemiec of Manville, NJ. There are no public services planned.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store